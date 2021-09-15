Bold predictions for NHL season from the boys

The Arizona Coyotes are close to naming John Ferguson Jr. assistant general manager, according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Ferguson Jr., who served as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2003-2008, spent the past seven seasons with the Boston Bruins.

Hearing the Coyotes are close to naming John Ferguson Jr. as their new AGM.

Ferguson has more than 2 decades of NHL front office experience, including 5 years as the Toronto Maple Leafs GM.https://t.co/EmQ9sFJI4z. — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) September 15, 2021

The 54-year-old would be the first assistant general manager hired by Bill Armstrong, who was hired as general manager last September.

Ferguson Jr. first began working in the NHL with the Ottawa Senators as a scout in 1993 and has since worked for St. Louis Blues, Maple Leafs, San Jose Sharks and Bruins.