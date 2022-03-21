Button recaps the flurry of deals made on eve of TradeCentre

The Arizona Coyotes have reached a three-year, $8.175 million extension with goaltender Karel Vejmelka, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

The deal carries an average annual value of $2.725 million and comes one day after the Coyotes traded goaltender to the Dallas Stars.

The 25-year-old has a 10-23-1 record this season with a .905 save percentage and a 3.35 goals-against average after spending the past nine years in the Czech Republic League.

Vejmelka, selected in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Draft by the Nashville Predators, joined the Coyotes as a free agent last spring.