1h ago
Coyotes' Schmaltz fined $5,000 for boarding
Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Schmaltz has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for boarding San Jose Sharks' defenceman Radim Simek during Friday's game.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Sharks 2, Coyotes 5
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Schmaltz has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for boarding San Jose Sharks' defenceman Radim Simek during Friday's game.
Schmaltz was assessed a minor penalty for boarding on the play. The 25-year-old has eight goals and 11 assists in 34 games this season.