2h ago
Coyotes sign F McGregor to 3-year, entry-level deal
The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward prospect Ryan McGregor to a three-year, entry level deal, the team announced on Thursday.
TSN.ca Staff
The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward prospect Ryan McGregor to a three-year, entry level deal, the team announced on Thursday.
The 21-year-old McGregor scored 27goals and 68 points in 52 games with the Sarnia Sting (OHL) this season.
The 6-foot, 168-pound native of Burlington was originally drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the sixth round (172nd overall) in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.