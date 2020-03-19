The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward prospect Ryan McGregor to a three-year, entry level deal, the team announced on Thursday.

The 21-year-old McGregor scored 27goals and 68 points in 52 games with the Sarnia Sting (OHL) this season.

The 6-foot, 168-pound native of Burlington was originally drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the sixth round (172nd overall) in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.