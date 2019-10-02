2h ago
Coyotes extend G Kuemper to two-year deal
The Arizona Coyotes have signed goalie Darcy Kuemper to a two-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $4.5 million.
TSN.ca Staff
The 29-year-old posted a 27-20-8 record with a 2.33 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage over 55 games last season, his second in Arizona.
Kuemper still has one year remaining on his current contract and carries a $1.85 million cap hit for this season.
Arizona also has goalies Antti Raanta and Eric Comrie (claimed Tuesday off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets) on their NHL roster.