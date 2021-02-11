The Arizona Coyotes announced Thursday that the club has terminated the contract of assistant general manager and executive vice-president of hockey operations Steve Sullivan.

The Coyotes will not be filling the vacant assistant general manager role this season.

Sullivan, 46, had been with the Coyotes' front office in a variety of roles since 2014, including working as a development coach and director of player development, assistant general manager of the Coyotes along with being the general manager of the team’s AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners.

In July, he was named as interim GM after John Chayka's resignation until the hiring of Bill Armstrong in September.

As a player, Sullivan appeared in 1,011 career NHL games, recording 290 goals and 747 points split between the New Jersey Devils, Toronto Maple Leafs, Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins and Coyotes.

In 2009, he took home the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.