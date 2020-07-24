1h ago
Coyotes to move to Central Division when Kraken enter league
The Arizona Coyotes will move from the Pacific Division to the Central Division once the Seattle Kraken enter the league for the 2021-22 NHL season.
Seattle will play in the Pacific Division.
The Coyotes last played in the Central Division from 1996 to 1998 when they relocated from Winnipeg to Phoenix.