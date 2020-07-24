The Arizona Coyotes will move from the Pacific Division to the Central Division once the Seattle Kraken enter the league for the 2021-22 NHL season.

Seattle will play in the Pacific Division.

Just a reminder, and I just confirmed this with the NHL to make sure, but once Seattle enters the league for the 2021-22 season and joins the Pacific Division, the plan remains to move Arizona to the Central Division. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 24, 2020

The Coyotes last played in the Central Division from 1996 to 1998 when they relocated from Winnipeg to Phoenix.