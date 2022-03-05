The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Travis Boyd to a two-year, $3.5 million contract extension.

Boyd, 28, has 10 goals and 24 points in 46 games this season, his first with the Coyotes.

A sixth-round pick by the Washington Capitals at the 2011 NHL Draft, Boyd has had NHL stints with the Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks and Coyotes.

In 170 career NHL games, the Hopkins, MN native has 23 goals and 65 points.

"We are very pleased to sign Travis to a two-year contract extension," said Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong. "He is a versatile, skilled center who has been a great addition to our forward group and we look forward to having him on our roster next season."

