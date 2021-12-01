Free agent reliever Mark Melancon has agreed to term on a two-year, $14 million contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Right-handed reliever Mark Melancon and the Arizona Diamondbacks are in agreement on a two-year, $14 million contract, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. @Ken_Rosenthal had Melancon going to Arizona. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 1, 2021

The 36-year old was selected as an all-star in 2021 after posting a 2.23 ERA with 39 saves in 64.2 innings with the San Diego Padres. The four-time all-star has a career 2.79 ERA in 670.2 innings with the Padres, Atlanta braves, San Francisco Giants, Washington Nationals, Pittsburgh pirates, Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros, and New York Yankees.