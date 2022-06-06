A former American League Cy Young winner is returning to the Senior Circuit.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports Dallas Keuchel is signing a minor-league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks signing free-agent left-hander Dallas Keuchel to minor-league deal, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 6, 2022

It's a return to the National League for Keuchel, who spent the 2019 season with the Atlanta Braves.

Keuchel, 34, was designated for assignment last week by the Chicago White Sox.

The lefty struggled mightily in 2022, going 2-5 in eight starts with a 7.88 earned run average and WHIP of 2.156 over 32.0 innings pitched.

A two-time All-Star, Keuchel spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Houston Astros, winning the AL Cy Young in 2015 when he was 20-9 with a 2.48 ERA and 1.017 WHIP over a league-leading 232.0 IP.

Keuchel was in his third season with the Pale Hose, having signed a three-year, $55.5 million deal with the team prior to the 2020 season. He had a $20 million option for 2023 that would have become guaranteed with at least 160 IP.