The Colorado Avalanche have released veteran forward Artem Anisimov from his professional tryout, the team announced on Friday.

Anisimov, 33, played 19 games with the Ottawa Senators last season, registering two goals and seven assists. Over his 13-year NHL career Anisimov has scored 180 goals and added 196 assists in 771 games with the Senators, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and New York Rangers.

The Avalanche also announced that forwards Shane Bowers and Martin Kaut were re-assigned to the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Defenceman Dennis Gilbert and forward Jayson Megna were placed on waivers.