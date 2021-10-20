Artem Anisimov is continuing his career overseas.

The 33-year-old signed a one-year deal with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl of the KHL on Wednesday.

Артём Анисимов в «Локомотиве»!



ХК «Локомотив» заключил контракт до конца сезона с нападающим Артёмом Анисимовым.

Артём — воспитанник нашего клуба, Чемпион Мира 2014 года, сыграл 814 матчей в НХЛ и набрал в них 393 (188+205) очка. pic.twitter.com/VJgbLn2ykW — HC Lokomotiv (@hclokomotiv) October 20, 2021

Anisimov spent training camp with the Colorado Avalanche on a professional tryout, but was released earlier this month.

The forward played 19 games with the Ottawa Senators last season, registering two goals and seven assists. Over his 13-year NHL career Anisimov has scored 180 goals and added 196 assists in 771 games with the Senators, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and New York Rangers.