1h ago
Ex-Sens F Anisimov signs one-year deal in KHL
Artem Anisimov is continuing his career overseas. The 33-year-old signed a one-year deal with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl of the KHL on Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Anisimov spent training camp with the Colorado Avalanche on a professional tryout, but was released earlier this month.
The forward played 19 games with the Ottawa Senators last season, registering two goals and seven assists. Over his 13-year NHL career Anisimov has scored 180 goals and added 196 assists in 771 games with the Senators, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and New York Rangers.