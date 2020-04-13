Artemi Panarin told the New York Post on Sunday that he believes it would be "unfair" if the NHL began the playoffs upon resumption of play and excluded the Rangers.

“The first thing is that I want to play and hope we can find a safe way to do that,” Panarin said. “There are so many different rumors and possibilities about what could happen, like playing in a different city without fans and staying in that one place, that I don’t know what to think.

“You hear so many things. There is no certainty. I am waiting to be told something definite. But if we play, it would be unfair if the Rangers don’t have the chance to be in the playoffs. If [the NHL] goes straight to the playoffs, the Rangers deserve to be there.

“We will see. The most important thing is for people to be safe and healthy. I’m looking forward to seeing everyone and being with our fans. I hope it is soon.”

The Rangers, who last made the playoffs in 2017, sat two points back of the Columbus Blue Jackets for the final wild-card spot when the season was paused on March 12.

Panarin has 32 goals and leads the team with 95 points in 69 games this season, his first with the Rangers. The 28-year-old winger told the Post that he would need two weeks of training before returning to playing if the season started back up immediately but noted that could be down to just one week if the season is delayed further.

“If they called us back right now, and that is not happening, but at this point, I think it would take me two weeks to get into good shape where I could play,” Panarin said. “If it’s two months from now, and I have that time to be working out on the plastic ice, maybe one week. That’s for me. It might not be the same for everyone.”

Panarin is in the first season of a seven-year, $81.5 million contract signed with the Rangers last season.