55m ago
Habs' Lehkonen likely to replace Evans
It appears 25-year-old Artturi Lehkonen will replace Jake Evans on the Montreal Canadiens' top line alongside Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher for Friday's Game 2 against the Winnipeg Jets, according to head coach Dominque Ducharme.
TSN.ca Staff
Evans, also 25, is injured after taking a violent charge from Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele late in Game 1 which led to a four-game suspension. Evans is out indefinitely with a concussion.
Lehkonen is pointless over three playoffs games this spring. He tallied seven goals and six assists over 47 games with the Habs this season, his fifth year in Montreal.
Montreal leads the series 1-0.