NEW YORK — Asdrubal Cabrera went 4 for 4 with two homers, two doubles and five RBIs, tormenting his former team again as the Washington Nationals routed the New York Mets 16-4 on Monday night.

Juan Soto and Trea Turner homered in the third inning for the Nationals, who scored just 11 runs in their previous five games — including Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, which was suspended in the sixth with Washington trailing 5-2.

Cabrera, who played in 374 games for the Mets from 2016-18, homered for the Nationals’ first run, doubled leading off the fourth, laced a two-run double in the fifth and hit a two-run homer in the seventh. He became the first player to go 4 for 4 with four extra-base hits against a former team since Johnny Cooney of the Brooklyn Dodgers did it versus the Boston Bees in 1937, according to STATS.

Cabrera is batting .452 (14 for 31) with three homers and 11 RBIs in eight games against the Mets since Washington signed him on Aug. 6, 2019.

Soto’s RBI double produced the first run of a seven-run fifth, which was the Nationals’ biggest inning since a nine-run second against Cleveland last Sept. 28. Howie Kendrick, Yan Gomes and Turner all had RBI singles in the fifth, and Josh Harrison delivered a sacrifice fly.

Gomes drew a bases-loaded walk and Michael A. Taylor had an RBI single in the sixth for the Nationals, who scored their most runs since a 16-8 win over Milwaukee last Aug. 18. Washington’s 17 hits were its most since a 17-hit outburst against Atlanta last Sept. 8.

Soto, whose homer was measured at a career-long 463 feet, also doubled and singled before exiting in the sixth.

Patrick Corbin (2-0) cruised to the win and allowed two runs (one earned) over six innings.

Steven Matz (0-3) was hammered for eight runs over 4 1/3 innings, the most earned runs he’s allowed in a start.

Mets reserve infielder Luis Guillorme made his major league pitching debut and tossed a perfect ninth inning.

Jeff McNeil had three hits for the Mets. J.D. Davis’ hitting streak was snapped at a career-high 13 games, though he scored New York’s first run on a sixth-inning throwing error by Corbin. Michael Conforto and Pete Alonso each had an RBI single.

UGLY PERFORMANCE

The Mets gave up their most runs since a 25-4 loss at Washington on July 31, 2018. It matched a 16-1 loss to Philadelphia in September 2012 for the most runs they've allowed at Citi Field, which opened in 2009.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, WILSON

Mets catcher Wilson Ramos turned 33. He went 1 for 2 with a double.

DO IT YOURSELF DAVE

The Nationals are on their first road trip of the season — they were the “visiting” team at Nationals Park for games against Toronto from July 29-30 — and manager Dave Martinez, who had a heart procedure last season and admitted he was scared after the coronavirus outbreak among the Miami Marlins in late July, came prepared for the train ride to New York City.

“I have my own little Lysol bottle, I have my bottle of wipes, I cleaned my table down,” said Martinez, who added he cleaned the tables for coaches Tim Bogar and Kevin Long as well. “I had gloves on, had my mask on the whole time.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Marcus Stroman opted out of the remainder of the season. Stroman hadn’t pitched this year due to a torn left calf sustained during summer workouts. The impending free agent was scheduled to pitch in a third and potentially final simulated game Tuesday.

Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer (right hamstring) felt good while throwing a bullpen Sunday and will start Tuesday night. Scherzer exited his start against the Mets last Wednesday after one inning due to the hamstring problem, which first cropped up in a start against the Blue Jays on July 29. … RHP Will Harris (groin) is travelling with the team and is scheduled to throw to hitters Tuesday. He was placed on the injured list July 31, retroactive to July 29.

UP NEXT

Nationals: Scherzer (0-1, 3.29 ERA) tied his career low by lasting just the one inning last week.

Mets: RHP Rick Porcello (1-1, 6.92 ERA) will look to build on his best outing with New York when he opposes the Nationals for a second straight time. Porcello allowed one run over seven innings and earned the win last Wednesday.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports