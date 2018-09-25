TORONTO - An assault charge against former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna has been withdrawn.

The Crown said it did not have a reasonable prospect of convicting Osuna as the complainant refused to come to court to testify against him. The complainant also indicated that she wished to resume co-parenting their child. In exchange, Osuna agreed to a one-year peace bond.

The 23-year-old was charged in May with assault in an alleged domestic incident.

Osuna's lawyer had said his client was remorseful but planned to plead not guilty had the matter gone to trial. His lawyer also noted in court that the one-year peace bond is not an admission of guilt. The peace bond will not prevent him from cross-border travel.

Osuna and his lawyer did not speak to reporters as he left court.

"The presumption of innocence has never left him," criminal lawyer and legal expert Ari Goldkind explained to reporters after the hearing. "He wears it right now, but there is a peace bond so let's keep it real for a moment.

"But if the young lady says, 'I want to continue with him, I don't want my family destroyed,' this is a case that would be done with the speaking in the courtroom and the courtroom says through the crown she doesn't want to cooperate, she wants to continue co-parenting with him and the crown, quite frankly, is somewhat duty-bound to respect her wishes given the nature of the charges."

Major League Baseball suspended Osuna without pay for 75 games for violating its domestic violence policy.

The Jays later dealt him to the Houston Astros.

Osuna came on to a chorus of boos as the Astros beat the Jays in Toronto on Monday in the first of a three-series match-up.

With files from TSN.ca.