New York Rangers assistant general manager Chris Drury informed the Pittsburgh Penguins Wednesday he isn't going to leave the Rangers at this time, TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reported.

Drury has been the Rangers assistant general manager for the past five seasons. Prior to that, he was the team's director of player development.

The Penguins have been searching for a GM since Jim Rutherford left the team last month.