News around a potential European move for Toronto FC defender Richie Laryea continues to simmer as the European and MLS summer transfer windows approach.

Earlier this spring, TSN reported Beskitas captain and Canadian international Atiba Hutchinson was endorsing a move for Laryea to executives of the Turkish club.

Reports out of Europe suggest Hutchinson is still keen on his Canadian national teammate making a move to Turkey.

"Richie has good potential. I like him very much. He can play easily in Europe. I had a few meetings with Beşiktaş about Richie," Hutchinson said of Laryea via BeIN SPORTS.

Besiktas recently completed a Turkish league and Turkish Cup double.

The European transfer window varies from country to country, typically lasts from the beginning of June through the end of August. The MLS summer transfer window runs from July 7 to August 5.