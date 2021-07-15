After losing superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. for the season due to an ACL injury, the Atlanta Braves made a deal with the Chicago Cubs, acquiring outfielder Joc Pederson for first baseman Bryce Ball on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Pederson is hitting .230 with 11 home runs and 39 RBIs over 73 games with the Cubs this season, his first in Chicago.

Pederson spent the first seven years of his pro career with the Los Angeles Dodgers before signing a one year with the Cubs this winter.

The American was named an All-Star in 2015 and helped the Dodgers win the World Series last season.

Ball, 23, has a .207 average with six homers over 53 games in Single-A this season.