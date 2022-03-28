Taylor has late home run for Jays but comeback against Braves falls short

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Samad Taylor hit a home run in the eighth inning as part of a late Toronto comeback, but the Blue Jays fell to the Atlanta Braves 5-4 on Monday in Grapefruit League play.

William Contreras and Ozzie Albies both had solo shots in the fifth inning to help Atlanta (6-2) take a 3-0 lead. The Braves scored two more runs in the sixth inning to build a 5-0 advantage.

Spencer Strider (1-0) earned the win, striking out two and walking two in a hitless 2 1/3 innings for Atlanta. Seven other pitchers took the mound for the host Braves.

Greg Bird and Kellin Deglan each went 1 for 3 at the plate with an RBI apiece for the Blue Jays (5-5).

Shaun Anderson (0-1) got the start for Toronto, giving up a run and striking out three with three walks over three innings. Five relievers combined to give up four more runs and strike out five more.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2022.