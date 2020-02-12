Atlanta Braves starting pitcher, Cole Hamels is dealing with left-shoulder discomfort after doing a medicine ball drill the team confirmed Wednesday

Braves manager, Brian Snitker spoke to Atlanta's 680 The Fan and said he was't too concerned about Hamels.

"I don't think it's going to be anything," Snitker told 680 The Fan. "I hope it's nothing big, he's feeling better"

With Braves' pitchers and catchers slated to report to Spring Training on Wednesday, Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos said that "he will be" when asked if Hamels will be missing the start of the season.

The San Diego native was selected 17th overall by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2002 MLB June Amateur draft and spent 11 years with the Phillies before being dealt mid-season in 2015 as part of an eight-player trade with the Texas Rangers. During his time with the Rangers, Hamels recorded 38 wins and 21 losses in 59 appearances over four years before being traded again to the Chicago Cubs in 2015. Hamels became a free agent in 2019 his contract expired.

The now 26-year old finished the 2019 season with a 7-7 record, struck out 143 and gave up 60 earned runs with the Cubs before signing a one-year contract for $18 million with the Atlanta Braves