The Atlanta Braves have signed former Toronto Blue Jays reliever Kirby Yates to a two-year contract that guarantees him $8.25 million, the team announced on Monday.

Yates will make $1 million in 2022 and $6 million in 2023 on a deal that also includes a $5.75 million club option for 2024 and a $1.25 million buyout.

The 34-year-old signed with the Blue Jays prior to the 2021 season, but did not pitch for the team after undergoing Tommy John surgery on March 24, the second time he had the procedure done in his career.

Yates appeared in six games for the San Diego Padres in 2020 and posted a 0-1 record with a 12.46 ERA and eight strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

That campaign was cut short after he had surgery to remove bone chips in his throwing elbow.

Yates saved 41 games for the Padres in 2019, earning his only career all-star appearance.

The Lihue, Hawaii native has also appeared with the Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels over the course of his 291 game MLB career.