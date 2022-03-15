18m ago
Braves sign Olson to eight-year, $168M extension
Matt Olson is back home in Atlanta and planning to stick around. The Atlanta Braves announced the signing of their newly acquired first baseman to an eight-year, $168 million extension on Tuesday.
TSN.ca Staff
The Atlanta #Braves today signed INF @mattolson21 to an eight-year contract: pic.twitter.com/0qpvvkLAXG— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 15, 2022
The Atlanta native was acquired from the Oakland Athletics on Monday in a multi-player deal. The 27-year-old Olson will replace longtime first baseman Freddie Freeman, who is currently a free agent and will not return.
An All-Star in 2021, Olson batted .271 last season with 39 home runs, 111 runs batted in and a .911 OPS.
He heads into his seventh big-league season.