Matt Olson is back home in Atlanta and planning to stick around.

The Atlanta Braves announced the signing of their newly acquired first baseman to an eight-year, $168 million extension on Tuesday.

The Atlanta native was acquired from the Oakland Athletics on Monday in a multi-player deal. The 27-year-old Olson will replace longtime first baseman Freddie Freeman, who is currently a free agent and will not return.

An All-Star in 2021, Olson batted .271 last season with 39 home runs, 111 runs batted in and a .911 OPS.

He heads into his seventh big-league season.