Atlanta Braves pitcher Mike Soroka will have season-ending surgery to repair his Achilles tendon again.

Medical Update on Mike Soroka –

This past Thursday while walking to the clubhouse at Truist Park, Mike Soroka felt a pop in his right Achilles. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 26, 2021

An MRI was performed, which revealed a complete re-tear of the tendon. Soroka will require season-ending surgery, which will be scheduled within the week. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 26, 2021

The Calgary, AB native tore his Achilles originally on August 3, 2020 in a game against the New York Mets in his third start of the season.