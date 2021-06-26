Atlanta Braves pitcher Mike Soroka will have season-ending surgery to repair his Achilles tendon again.

While walking to the clubhouse at Truist Park on Thursday, Soroka felt a pop in his right Achilles. An MRI revealed it was re-torn and will require surgery. 

The Calgary, AB native tore his Achilles originally on August 3, 2020 in a game against the New York Mets in his third start of the season. 