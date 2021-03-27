The Atlanta Braves have selected the contract of infielder Pablo Sandoval, ensuring him a spot on the Opening Day roster. The team also released veteran infielder Jason Kipnis.

Sandoval, 34, played one game with the Braves last season after being released by the San Francisco Giants. In 34 games between the two clubs, Sandoval his .214 with one home run and six RBI.

Kipnis, 33, spent last season with the Chicago Cubs, playing 44 games and recording three home runs, 16 RBI to go along with a .237 average.