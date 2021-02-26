1h ago
Braves sign manager Snitker to extension
The Atlanta Braves announced Friday the club has signed manager Brian Snitker to a contract extension through the 2023 season, with a club option for the 2024 season.
TSN.ca Staff
Snitker has been Braves' manager the past five seasons, leading Atlanta to the NL East title the past three. They advanced to the National League Championship Series last year.
He is 353-317 in his Braves' tenure.
More details to come.