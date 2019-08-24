The Atlanta Braves are signing veteran catcher Francisco Cervelli to a major league contract, the team announced Saturday.

The #Braves today signed C Francisco Cervelli to a major league contract and optioned C Alex Jackson to @GoStripers. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the club transferred LHP Grant Dayton to the 60-day injured list. Cervelli will be active tonight and wear No. 45. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 24, 2019

As a corresponding move, catcher Alex Jackson has been sent to the triple-A Gwinnett Stripers. In order to make room for Cervelli on the 40-man roster, left-hander Grant Dayton has been transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Cervelli played 34 games with the Pittsburgh Pirates this season but struggled immensely, hitting just .193 with one home run and five RBI. He was released by the club on Thursday.

After playing the first seven seasons of his career with the New York Yankees, Cervelli arrived in Pittsburgh in 2015 and was the club's starting catcher for four seasons. His best season came last year when he hit 12 home runs and drove in 57 runs to go along with an OPS of .809.

The 33-year-old made his big league debut back in September of 2008 with the Yankees.