The Atlanta Braves continue to add to their outfield. After acquiring Eddie Rosario from Cleveland earlier in the day, the Braves have also acquired outfielder Jorge Soler from the Kansas City Royals, according to multiple reports.

Atlanta is getting Jorge Soler from Kansas City, source confirms to ESPN. He’s been on a power-hitting surge of late. @JonHeyman was on it. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 30, 2021

The 29-year-old has played 94 games with the Royals this season, slashing .192/.288/.370 with 13 home runs and 37 RBI. Soler hit a career-high 48 home runs to go along with 117 RBI during the 2019 season.