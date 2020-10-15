2h ago
Falcons close facility due to positive COVID-19 test
The Atlanta Falcons are shutting down their facility due to a positive COVID-19 test, the team announced on Thursday. The Falcons plan to conduct all of their operations virtually.
TSN.ca Staff
The Falcons are scheduled to be on the road against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Sitting last in the NFC South at 0-5, the Falcons fired head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff on Sunday.
Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris was installed at interim head coach in the wake of the moves.