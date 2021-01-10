Atlanta Hawks sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanovic has a fractured right knee, the team tells ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Specifically, Bogdanovic is dealing with "an avulsion fracture with associated soft tissue inflammation with a bone bruise."

There is no timetable for his return, Wojnarowski adds.

Bogdanovic was injured in Atlanta's loss to the Charlotte Hornets Saturday night when he collided with LaMelo Ball awkwardly at mid-court.

The 28-year-old is averaging 9.9 points per game in nine games so far this season. He was signed to a four-year, $72 million deal this past fall.