Atlanta Hawks forward guard/forward De'Andre Hunter will miss the remainder of the postseason after suffering a small tear of his lateral meniscus in his right knee, the team announced Wednesday.

An @emoryhealthcare injury update (1/3):



Prior to Game 1, De’Andre Hunter began experiencing some mild swelling in his right knee. Head Team Physician Dr. Kenneth Mautner and Head Orthopaedist Dr. Kyle Hammond examined Hunter and suggested an MRI. pic.twitter.com/CzLF9XKI5b — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 9, 2021

An @emoryhealthcare injury update (3/3):



Hunter is scheduled to travel to Los Angeles this weekend and undergo surgery to the lateral meniscus on Tuesday with Dr. ElAttrache. He will miss the remainder of the postseason and future updates will be provided as appropriate. pic.twitter.com/ktUBs6niaI — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 9, 2021

The Hawks say Hunter started experiencing mild swelling in his knee prior to Game 1 of the team's second-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. He will undergo surgery to repair his this weekend in Los Angeles.

Hunter, 23, averaged 10.8 points and 4.0 rebounds in five games this postseason. He is in second season with the Hawks after being drafted by the team fourth overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The Hawks and 76ers are tied one game apiece in their best-of-seven series.