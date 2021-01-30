2h ago
Hawks F Hunter to miss at least one week
The Atlanta Hawks announced that forward De'Andre Hunter will miss Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers after an MRI revealed articular wear and tear in his right knee. He will be re-evaluated next week.
The 23-year-old underwent a non-surgical procedure on Saturday morning and will be re-evaluated next week.
Hunter was drafted by the Lakers with the No.4 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and acquired in a draft day trade by the Hawks. Hunter is in the midst of a breakout sophomore season, recording careers highs in points (17.2), rebounds (5.4) and assists (2.2) while shooting 51.4 per cent from the field.