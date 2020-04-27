After the Atlanta Hawks indicated earlier on Monday that the team had no plans to open their practice facility this week, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that there has been pushback from across the league about premature re-openings of club facilities.

There's some expectation the NBA could move that re-opening date back from Friday -- perhaps a week or so -- especially with Hawks now holding off on re-opening their facility until they have a better sense of how loosening of restrictions impacts region. https://t.co/0vsP7L6WJT — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 27, 2020

Wojnarowski notes that the significant resistance to opening facilities as soon as Friday could force the league to push back that date.

Earlier in the day, Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk told reporter Matt Stewart that the team wouldn't be opening their facilities, despite the relaxing of stay-at-home legislation in Georgia.

could open practice facility as early as this Friday, GM Travis Schlenk told me this morning the @NBA club has no plans to do so right now. Click to hear snippet of that conversation:https://t.co/j3qVGEl9YA — Matt Stewart (@MattStewartTV) April 27, 2020

Still, Wojnarowski notes that the resistance has not been universal.

Despite pushback among many franchises, there are still other teams embracing idea of re-opening facilities, believing that a clean, safe and monitored team environment is needed now to keep players from potentially searching out less safe gymnasium environments to stay in shape. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 27, 2020

The NBA has been suspended since March 11.