After the Atlanta Hawks indicated earlier on Monday that the team had no plans to open their practice facility this week, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that there has been pushback from across the league about premature re-openings of club facilities.

Wojnarowski notes that the significant resistance to opening facilities as soon as Friday could force the league to push back that date.

Earlier in the day, Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk told reporter Matt Stewart that the team wouldn't be opening their facilities, despite the relaxing of stay-at-home legislation in Georgia.

Still, Wojnarowski notes that the resistance has not been universal.

Other teams are keen on the idea of opening facilities as quickly as possible in order to provide as safe an environment as possible for their players to keep in shape.

The NBA has been suspended since March 11.