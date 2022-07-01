Windhorst: 'I don't think the Hawks are done' in free agency

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly trading forward/guard Kevin Huerter to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless and a future first-round pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The pick will be a 2024 lottery-protected first rounder, which becomes top-12 protected in 2025, and top-10 protected in 2026.

Atlanta is trading Kevin Huerter to Sacramento for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless and a future first round pick, sources tell EPSN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

Huerter, 23, averaged 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 74 games last season. He was originally selected by the Hawks 19th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The Albany, New York native has averaged 11.4 points 3.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game in 274 career contests.

Holiday, 33, played 74 games last season between the Kings and Indiana Pacers, scoring 10.1 points while adding 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Harkless, 29, played 47 games with the Kings in 2021-22, averaging 4.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game.