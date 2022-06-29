The Atlanta Hawks are acquiring guard Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Danilo Gallinari and three first-round picks and a draft swap, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The move comes after rumours building toward a Murray trade became more prevalent in the days leading up to free agency.

Sources: The Spurs are trading Dejounte Murray to Atlanta for Danilo Gallinari, three first-round draft picks and a draft swap. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2022

Murray, 25, was a first-time All-Star for the Spurs last season, averaging 21.1 points on 46.2 per cent shooting to go along with 9.2 assists, 8.3 rebounds and a league-leading 2.0 steals per game. Last season marks the fifth consecutive year Murray increased his scoring average by a substantial margin.

Drafted No. 29 overall by the Spurs in 2016, Murray played sparse minutes in his first two seasons before an ACL tear forced him to miss all of 2017-18. When he returned during the 2019-20 campaign, Murray grabbed hold of a spot in the starting lineup and upped his offensive efficiency.

He has two seasons remaining on the four-year, $64 million deal he signed in the summer of 2020 and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

A native of Seattle, Murray played collegiately at the University of Washington.