The NBA's Atlanta Hawks have some new threads.

On Tuesday, the team unveiled three new jerseys - Association, Icon, and Statement - that it will wear starting in the 2020-21 season.

Take a closer look at our new threads 👀



⚪️⚪️ Association Jerseys ⚪️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/zTIJhipilY — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) July 21, 2020

The Association jersey features a primarily white colorway with red and yellow as secondary colours. The Icon, meanwhile, is essentially the inverse of the Association, featuring a primarily red color scheme with yellow and white as its secondary colors. The Statement, which is the only one of the three that has the Jordan Jumpman logo instead of the Nike Swoosh and has Atlanta written across the chest versus Hawks, which is written on the Association and Icon, is primarily black with red and yellow secondary colors.

It's been announced that the Jumpan logo will also appear on the Statement jerseys of the other 29 NBA teams.

"We wanted to bring back a modern feel to a classic, iconic uniform," Hawks’ VP of Creative Shirley Zhang said in regards to the team's new jerseys, according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "It started with just looking at our history in the sense of what is our heritage and what is the homage that we can pay going into the next evolution of our modern sports? In looking at our 51 seasons of being the Atlanta Hawks with 35 seasons of the colors of legacy yellow, torch red and what we call infinity black, proudly worn for 35 seasons, it was a no-brainer for us to pay homage, in the sense of picking out those colors."