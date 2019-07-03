Atletico Madrid have announced via the team's official Twitter account that the La Liga side have signed 19-year-old Portuguese forward Joao Felix from Benfica.

📝 | Agreement with @slbenfica_en over the transfer of @JoaoFelix70.



🇵🇹 The Portuguese forward has signed a seven-year contract with our club 🙌



🔴⚪ Welcome to the Atleti Family! 🔴⚪

👉 https://t.co/VtKnmyhkM1#AúpaAtleti #PureTalent #WelcomeJoãoFélix pic.twitter.com/7H5U7bmatE — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) July 3, 2019

Benfica have confirmed Atletico will pay the fee in installments, after bidding 6 million euros more than the 19-year-old's 120 million euro release clause.

Only Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele have moved for more money.

Felix has signed a seven-year deal with Atletico.

He made his senior debut in August and scored 15 goals last season as Benfica won the title.

Felix is now the second-most expensive teenager following the 180 million euros paid to Monaco by Paris St-Germain for French forward Mbappe in 2018.