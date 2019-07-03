7h ago
Atletico announce signing of Joao Felix
TSN.ca Staff
Atletico Madrid have announced via the team's official Twitter account that the La Liga side have signed 19-year-old Portuguese forward Joao Felix from Benfica.
Benfica have confirmed Atletico will pay the fee in installments, after bidding 6 million euros more than the 19-year-old's 120 million euro release clause.
Only Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele have moved for more money.
Felix has signed a seven-year deal with Atletico.
He made his senior debut in August and scored 15 goals last season as Benfica won the title.
Felix is now the second-most expensive teenager following the 180 million euros paid to Monaco by Paris St-Germain for French forward Mbappe in 2018.