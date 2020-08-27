16h ago
Atletico Ottawa beats Cavalry FC for first win in club history
Atletico Ottawa recorded its first win in franchise history as the Canadian Premier League club beat Calgary's Cavalry FC 2-0 on Thursday at The Island Games tournament.
The Canadian Press
CHARLOTTETOWN — Atletico Ottawa recorded its first win in franchise history as the Canadian Premier League club beat Calgary's Cavalry FC 2-0 on Thursday at The Island Games tournament.
Ben Fisk and Malcolm Shaw scored for Ottawa (1-1-2).
First-place Cavalry FC, last year's league runner-up, dropped to 3-1-1.
All players in the league took a knee eight minutes and 46 seconds into the game to protest racial discrimination. George Floyd, a Black man, was killed in Minneapolis this year after a police officer knelt on his neck for an originally reported time of 8:46.
CPL players held a meeting before the game and decided collectively to play in the aftermath of a string of postponements across all sports following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin last weekend.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2020.