MIAMI — Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the fourth round of the Miami Open on Sunday, downing Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (5), 6-4.

The 18-year-old qualifier from Montreal earned his only break of the match in the final game.

Auger-Aliassime, ranked No. 57 in the world, saved 3-of-3 break points of his own and won 79 per cent of his first-service points. He also fired seven aces and had two double-faults.

Hurkacz, ranked No. 54, has six aces in the match, which lasted one hour 44 minutes.

Earlier Sunday, Canada's Milos Raonic dropped a 6-4, 6-4 decision to Britain's Kyle Edmund.

Raonic, seeded 12th at the ATP Tour event, was broken at love late in the second set and the 19th-seeded Edmund served out for the win.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., needed treatment for a back issue early in the second set and his movement appeared laboured at times.

"It was something I had to deal with every day," Raonic said. "I was hoping it wouldn't come up today. I knew that there was the possibility because every day we had to put quite a bit of time into it to kind of settle it down.

"But I didn't think it would let me down as quickly as it did today."

Also Sunday, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and India's Rohan Bopanna won their second-round doubles match 6-1, 6-2 over seventh-seeded Marcel Granollers of Spain and Nikola Mektic of Croatia.

In second-round women's doubles play, fifth-seeded Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and China's Yifan Xu beat Poland's Alicja Rosolska and China's Zhaoxuan Yang 7-6(5), 6(5)-7, 10-7.

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., had the day off after reaching the fourth round in singles play a day earlier.

Auger-Aliassime will play 17th-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in the next round. Shapovalov will likely play his third-round matchup Monday against Russian qualifier Andrey Rublev.