Andrew Nembhard is staying in school.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Aurora, Ont. native has decided to forgo the NBA Draft and return to the Florida Gators for his sophomore season.

Florida freshman guard @AndrewNembhard is pulling his name out of the 2019 NBA Draft and returning to school for his sophomore season, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 29, 2019

Nembhard appeared in 36 games for the Gators last season, averaging 8.0 points on .414 shooting, 5.4 assists and 2.9 boards in 32.9 minutes a night.

The Gators fell to Michigan in the second round of March Madness.

Wednesday is the deadline for players to remove their names from consideration for the draft.

The 2019 NBA Draft is set for June 20 in Brooklyn.