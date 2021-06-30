The MLB Futures Game is back and infielder Austin Martin will be the Toronto Blue Jays' lone representative.

Martin was one of seven American League infielders named as rosters were unveiled Wednesday. The Seattle Mariners and Colorado Rockies lead the way with three position-player nominations apiece.

The 22-year-old was selected No. 5 overall by the Blue Jays in the 2020 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt. He is hitting .275 with two home runs and 16 RBI in 38 games so far this season at double-A New Hampshire.

The Futures Game will take place on July 11th at Coors Field prior to the Home Run Derby. The All-Star Game will take place on July 12.