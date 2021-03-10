19m ago
Matthews absent from Leafs' practice
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews missed practice on Wednesday. The 23-year-old has been dealing with a hand / wrist injury all season.
TSN.ca Staff
Button on Matthews since returning from injury, Dubois' impact in Winnipeg
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews missed practice on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old has been dealing with a hand / wrist injury all season.
With Matthews not skating, Travis Boyd took his spot on the top line alongside Mitch Marner and Joe Thornton.
#Leafs lines at practice:— Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) March 10, 2021
Thornton-Boyd-Marner
Kerfoot-Tavares-Nylander
Mikheyev-Engvall-Hyman
Vesey-Agostino-Spezza
Rielly-Brodie
Muzzin-Holl
Dermott-Bogosian
Liljegren-Lehtonen
Andersen
Hutchinson
Campbell
Absent: Matthews
Thornton-Boyd-Marner
Kerfoot-Tavares-Nylander
Mikheyev-Engvall-Hyman
Vesey-Agostino-Spezza
Rielly-Brodie
Muzzin-Holl
Dermott-Bogosian
Liljegren-Lehtonen
Andersen
Hutchinson
Campbell