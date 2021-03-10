Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews missed practice on Wednesday. 

The 23-year-old has been dealing with a hand / wrist injury all season. 

With Matthews not skating, Travis Boyd took his spot on the top line alongside Mitch Marner and Joe Thornton

 

 


Thornton-Boyd-Marner
Kerfoot-Tavares-Nylander
Mikheyev-Engvall-Hyman
Vesey-Agostino-Spezza  

Rielly-Brodie 
Muzzin-Holl
Dermott-Bogosian 
Liljegren-Lehtonen

Andersen
Hutchinson
Campbell