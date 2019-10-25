Despite departure from Leafs, Marleau's impact on team still being felt

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews went back to the dressing room after taking a big hit in the open ice from Brendan Dillon of the San Jose Sharks but returned to the bench to start the third.

Matthews back for the third period — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 26, 2019

Matthews left the ice at around the eight-minute mark in the second period.

Entering Friday's matchup, Matthews had eight goals and three assists in 11 games.

Following their tilt with the Sharks, Toronto will be back in action Saturday night in Montreal against the Canadiens.