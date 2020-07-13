Dubas has 'no idea' what to expect when NHL returns but looks forward to challenge

TORONTO — Auston Matthews confirmed on Monday that he did test positive for the COVID-19 virus last month, but was feeling fully healthy ahead of the Maple Leafs’ opening their return to play training camp on Monday.

“I was pretty much asymptomatic, felt for the most pretty normal for two weeks [of isolating],” Matthews told reporters on a Zoom call at Ford Performance Centre. “I did my quarantine and I'm healthy now, so it's all good.”

Matthews was in his home state of Arizona at the time of his diagnosis and had to put the breaks on preparations for the NHL’s prospective return. The positive test prevented Matthews from returning to Canada and participating in the entirety of Phase 2’s voluntary workouts, but he didn’t feel like he’d fallen too far behind.

“[The virus] didn’t really hinder my training, I was able to do stuff at home,” Matthews said. “Obviously wasn't able to leave or anything. I think that's really the only thing that kind of took a hit for me. I was skating beforehand and having to take two and a half, three weeks off obviously kind of catches up to you.”

Arizona has developed into a hot spot for COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, already topping more than 40,000 infections in July alone. Matthews can’t say for sure how he contracted the virus though, and wouldn’t suggest his symptoms were reflective of everyone’s experience after contracting it.

“To be honest I can't really pinpoint when and where I got it,” he said. “I think everybody's experience will probably be different than my own as far as COVID goes, with [various] symptoms and stuff like that. And sometimes it's hard to kind of pinpoint a norm because it's different for everybody.”

That said, Matthews can see how the NHL and its extensive protocols surrounding training camps in Phase 3 of its return to play plan are making every effort to keep players safe moving forward towards a 24-team playoff tournament in Phase 4.

“I think the NHL and everybody involved has tried their best with the information that they have to make it as safe an environment as possible for everybody working there and hopefully being able to try to compete in this tournament.”​

