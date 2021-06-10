Matthews: 'There are no excuses, you have to create your own luck'

Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche are the finalists for the NHL's Hart Memorial Trophy as the league's most valuable player.

Matthews netted a league best 41 goals in 52 games this season and led the Maple Leafs to a first place finish in the North Division. The 23-year-old also became the first Leaf in history to win the NHL's Maurice Richard Trophy. Mathews is the first member of the Maple Leafs to be nominated for the MVP award since Doug Gilmour finished second in 1993. Babe Pratt (1943-44) and Ted Kennedy (1954-55) are the only players in franchise history to win the award.

McDavid tallied 33 goals and 72 assists for an incredible 105 points in 56 games which led the league, 21 points more than teammate Leon Draisaitl, who finished second. McDavid's 1.88 points per game average was the most since 1995-96 when Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux averaged 2.30 points with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 24-year-old won the Hart in 2016-17 and is hoping to become the fifth payer in league history to win the award multiple times before turning 25.

MacKinnon, 25, put up 20 goals with 45 assists over 48 games, his eighth season with the Avs, leading the team to the President's Trophy. MacKinnon finished second in Hart Trophy voting in both 2017-18 and 2019-20.

Draisaitl won the award last year.