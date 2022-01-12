In tonight's game in his home state of Arizona, Auston Matthews will look to break the Toronto Maple Leafs record for most consecutive goals scored on the road.

Viewers in the Maple Leafs region can watch the game at 10 p.m. ET on TSN4 and streaming on TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN Direct.

Matthews has scored goals in eight consecutive road games, tied with Daniel Marois (1989-90), Frank Mahovlich (1960-61) and Babe Dye (1920-21) for the longest streak in franchise history. He has 10 goals during this current run.

Maple Leafs Consecutive Road Goals Record Player Games Season Goals Record Auston Matthews 8 2021-22 10 5-1-2 Daniel Marois 8 1989-90 10 4-4-0 Frank Mahovlich 8 1960-61 13 7-1-0 Babe Dye 8 1920-21 13 5-3-0

The 24-year-old, who hails from Scottsdale, has 23 goals and 37 points in 31 games this season. Since entering the NHL in 2016, Matthews has three goals and one assist in eight games against the Coyotes.

He is tied for third in the NHL's goal-scoring race with Chicago's Alex DeBrincat, behind only Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl (26) and Washington's Alex Ovechkin (24).

The Leafs are 6-2-2 in their past 10 games as backup goaltender Petr Mrazek will get the start against Arizona, his first since Dec. 11.