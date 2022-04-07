'We’ve taken it to another level': Matthews, Marner thrive off internal competition

Auston Matthews scored his 55th goal of the season on Thursday to become the Toronto Maple Leafs all-time single-season franchise leader.

Matthews broke a tie with former Leafs captain Rick Vaive, who scored 54 times during the 1981-82 season.

The 24-year-old set the mark against the Dallas Stars in his 66th game of the season.

Matthews leads the league in goals over Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, who is second with 50 markers this season.

Selected first overall in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Leafs, Matthews captured the Rocket Richard Trophy for the first time last season, scoring 41 goals to lead the league.

Prior to this year, his career high in goals was 47, which he accomplished during the 2019-20 campaign.