Auston Matthews underwent successful wrist surgery on Friday, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced.

According to the team, Matthews encountered discomfort upon increasing his on-ice training earlier this week.

After consultations with specialists and Maple Leafs medical staff, surgery was the recommended course of action.

Matthews' recovery time will be a minimum of six weeks.

Matthews led the league in goals with 41 goals in 52 games and took home this year's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy.

Toronto will open its 2021-22 season in two months on Oct. 13 when they host the Montreal Canadiens.

