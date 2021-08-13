24m ago
Matthews undergoes successful wrist surgery
TSN.ca Staff
Auston Matthews underwent successful wrist surgery on Friday, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced.
According to the team, Matthews encountered discomfort upon increasing his on-ice training earlier this week.
After consultations with specialists and Maple Leafs medical staff, surgery was the recommended course of action.
Matthews' recovery time will be a minimum of six weeks.
Matthews led the league in goals with 41 goals in 52 games and took home this year's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy.
Toronto will open its 2021-22 season in two months on Oct. 13 when they host the Montreal Canadiens.
