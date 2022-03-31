Does Matthews need to win the Rocket to have a shot at the Hart?

Auston Matthews is one goal away from becoming just the fourth player in Toronto Maple Leafs history to score 50 goals in a season.

It's been more than 25 years since a player last accomplished the feat in the blue and white, but Matthews is back within reach after two pandemic-shortened seasons.

Matthews was on pace to top the 50-goal mark in 2019-20, with 47 goals in 70 games before the final 12 games of the season were cancelled. The 24-year-old also scored 41 goals in 52 games during last year's shortened campaign en route to winning the Rocket Richard Trophy.

Now, Matthews will join Rick Vaive, Gary Leeman and Dave Andreychuk in Maple Leafs history upon finding the back of the net one more time this season and he will have a chance to do so on home ice Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets.

Matthews is no stranger to scoring against the Jets with nine goals and 13 points in 18 career games - and five goals in his last five home games against them.

Viewers in the Maple Leafs and Jets regions can watch the game LIVE ON TSN4 and TSN3 at 7pm et/6pm ct.



Maple Leafs singe-season goal leaders Player Season Goals Rick Vaive 1981-82 54 Dave Andreychuk 1993-94 53 Rick Vaive 1983-84 52 Gary Leeman 1989-90 51 Rick Vaive 1982-83 51 Auston Matthews 2021-22 49

While 51 goals has been enough to clinch the Rocket Richard Trophy in each of the past four 82-game seasons, the race appears appears to be far from finished this season with Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl also sitting on 49 goals and Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers also within striking distance.

Matthews, who has played in seven fewer games than Draisaitl this season, would appear to have the advantage, though, with 16 games left in the Maple Leafs' season compared to 14 for the Oilers.



2021-22 Rocket Richard Race Player Games Played Goals Goals per Game Auston Matthews , Tor 61 49 0.80 Leon Draisaitl , Edm 68 49 0.72 Chris Kreider , Nyr 68 46 0.68 Alex Ovechkin , Was 66 42 0.64 Kyle Connor , Wpg 67 41 0.61

Averaging a goal in four out of every five games this season, Matthews is on pace to become the first player since Steven Stamkos in 2012 - and just the third player in 25 years - to post 60 goals in a season. Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said Wednesday he believes it will happen.

60 Goal Scorers (Since 1993-94)

Mario Lemieux, Pit - 69 goals in 1995-96

Alex Ovechkin , Was - 65 goals in 2007-08

Jaromir Jagr , Pit - 62 goals in 1995-96

Pavel Bure, Van - 60 goals in 1993-94

Steven Stamkos , Tb - 60 goals in 2011-12

“He has been setting an incredible pace with how he is scoring and how consistent he has been,” Keefe said, per the Toronto Sun. “He is right there (with 49), and if I know Auston, he is just going to continue to play and not get too focused on anything else.

"He is too good for the chances and goals not to continue to come.”

Drafted first overall by the Maple Leafs in 2016, Matthews currently sits 10th all-time in franchise history with 249 goals in 395 career games. He's currently three goals back of Bob Pulford for ninth and 12 goals behind Wendel Clark for eighth. Mats Sundin is the franchise's all-time leader with 420 goals over 981 games with the Maple Leafs.