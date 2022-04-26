Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has reached the 60-goal mark for the first time in his career with a two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

Matthews is the first NHLer to score 60 goals since Steven Stamkos did it for the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2011-12 season.

The 24-year-old leads the NHL in goals by five over Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl.

Matthews captured the Rocket Richard Trophy for the first time last season with 41 goals during the pandemic-shortened, 56-game 2020-21 campaign.